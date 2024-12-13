Cash, Drugs And A Firearm Seized In Taumaranui Search Warrant

Two men are due before the courts following two search warrants in Taumaranui.

On Thursday 12 December, Taumaranui Police executed two search warrants with assistance from staff from Palmerston North and Whanganui.

At the first private residence, Police recovered around $3700 of cash, 40 grams of methamphetamine, and 19 grams of cannabis.

A 49-year-old man appeared in Hamilton District Court today, charged with possession to supply methamphetamine and amphetamine.

At the second address, Police located $1290 of cash, 10 grams of methamphetamine, 30 grams of cannabis and a firearm.

A 53-year-old man is due to appear in Hamilton District Court at a later date, charged with possession to supply methamphetamine and amphetamine, supply of methamphetamine and amphetamine, and sells cannabis plant.

Taumaranui Police works hard to disrupt the supply of drugs as we see first-hand what serious impact and harm it has on our community every day.

Further charges are being considered.

