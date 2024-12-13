Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Cash, Drugs And A Firearm Seized In Taumaranui Search Warrant

Friday, 13 December 2024, 3:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Two men are due before the courts following two search warrants in Taumaranui.

On Thursday 12 December, Taumaranui Police executed two search warrants with assistance from staff from Palmerston North and Whanganui.

At the first private residence, Police recovered around $3700 of cash, 40 grams of methamphetamine, and 19 grams of cannabis.

A 49-year-old man appeared in Hamilton District Court today, charged with possession to supply methamphetamine and amphetamine.

At the second address, Police located $1290 of cash, 10 grams of methamphetamine, 30 grams of cannabis and a firearm.

A 53-year-old man is due to appear in Hamilton District Court at a later date, charged with possession to supply methamphetamine and amphetamine, supply of methamphetamine and amphetamine, and sells cannabis plant.

Taumaranui Police works hard to disrupt the supply of drugs as we see first-hand what serious impact and harm it has on our community every day.

Further charges are being considered.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 