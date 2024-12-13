Kāpiti Coast Mayor Expresses Disappointment Over Tolling Of Ōtaki To North Of Levin Highway

Kāpiti Coast District Mayor Janet Holborow has expressed disappointment in the Government’s decision to place tolls on the new Ōtaki to north of Levin four-lane highway.

“While we’ve always been in support of the improved access and benefits the Ōtaki to north of Levin four-lane highway will bring to our district, as well as to the wider Horowhenua and Wellington region, we are disappointed in the decision to toll this new stretch of highway.

“Residents from the northern end of our district, particularly Ōtaki, rely on the route north to Levin to access health, educational, and social services, and employment and business opportunities. Many also travel further afield to Palmerston North to access these services.”

The Mayor expressed concern that the tolling decision could disproportionately impact Ōtaki and surrounding communities, especially those who rely on private vehicles due to the area's limited public transport options.

“The harsh reality is that with limited public transport options, travel by private transport is by necessity rather than by choice - many simply don’t have the means to pay tolls.”

Mayor Holborow reiterated the importance of ensuring equitable access to safe and reliable transport routes.

“It’s critical that residents have equitable access to a safe and reliable route north. We’ll continue to push the NZ Transport Agency and Minister for Transport hard for further safety improvements on the existing State Highway to make sure our community is not unfairly disadvantaged by today’s announcement.”

