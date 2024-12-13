Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Kāpiti Coast Mayor Expresses Disappointment Over Tolling Of Ōtaki To North Of Levin Highway

Friday, 13 December 2024, 5:05 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Kāpiti Coast District Mayor Janet Holborow has expressed disappointment in the Government’s decision to place tolls on the new Ōtaki to north of Levin four-lane highway.

“While we’ve always been in support of the improved access and benefits the Ōtaki to north of Levin four-lane highway will bring to our district, as well as to the wider Horowhenua and Wellington region, we are disappointed in the decision to toll this new stretch of highway.

“Residents from the northern end of our district, particularly Ōtaki, rely on the route north to Levin to access health, educational, and social services, and employment and business opportunities. Many also travel further afield to Palmerston North to access these services.”

The Mayor expressed concern that the tolling decision could disproportionately impact Ōtaki and surrounding communities, especially those who rely on private vehicles due to the area's limited public transport options.

“The harsh reality is that with limited public transport options, travel by private transport is by necessity rather than by choice - many simply don’t have the means to pay tolls.”

Mayor Holborow reiterated the importance of ensuring equitable access to safe and reliable transport routes.

“It’s critical that residents have equitable access to a safe and reliable route north. We’ll continue to push the NZ Transport Agency and Minister for Transport hard for further safety improvements on the existing State Highway to make sure our community is not unfairly disadvantaged by today’s announcement.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Kapiti Coast District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 