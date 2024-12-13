Community To Consider Options For Water Services In 2025

Council is turning to the community to seek vital feedback on the future delivery of water services across Te Tairāwhiti.

The consultation, which starts in early 2025, is a critical step in the delivery of the Government-driven Local Water Done Well Programme to ensure sustainable, efficient and resilient water infrastructure throughout New Zealand.

At its meeting Thursday 12 December, the Council had a chance to consider options for water services delivery in an indicative business case for the region, developed by experts from Scott Consulting and Morrison Low.

Discussions with key partners and stakeholders have commenced and it is important the region has a say on a preferred approach.

All councillors today welcomed community input into shaping how water services are managed and delivered to meet current and future needs but there were concerns raised around Gisborne ratepayers having to pay more but receiving nothing extra.

“For the ratepayer, whatever we do will achieve nothing more for them,” said Councillor Debbie Gregory.

The only thing that would change is that it will cost more yet Council has to do it because the Government says so. “It adds another layer of cost and bureaucracy.”

Deputy Mayor Josh Wharehinga said it was important to talk to the local community over the “very difficult” decision that had to be made.

“These are difficult times to be a councillor,” he said. “I am more of an intergenerational long term person. What that means is heavily sacrificing right now for things to be easier later on.”

He felt it was also an opportunity to talk about how differently Council was going to rate going forwards.

“These are difficult conversations but that is what we put our hands up for. I implore our community to submit which option we pick . . . we will be led by them,” he said.

Councillor Ani Pahuru-Huriwai was concerned about the fairness of who paid what. She lives at Wharekahika where people had to pay to have water delivered when they ran low, had their own septic tanks and no storm water facilities.

However, Mayor Rehette Stoltz reassured her that those in outlying areas were paying 10% instead of 100%. “It is all taken into account that we don’t get that service,” said Ms Stoltz. “It is reflected how we rate.”

Councils across New Zealand are all faced with the challenge of funding and delivering essential water services due to new central Government legislation and policy which has a focus on financial sustainability and regulatory compliance led by local decision making.

Two options for consultation, whittled down from five, are being considered for Tairāwhiti. The first is a modified in-house deliver model that would retain Council’s direct management of water services with strengthened financial sustainability and reporting measures.

The second would see the creation of a Council-owned water organisation that would be a standalone entity focused solely on water services but owned and guided by Council.

Community input to the discussion is vital to shaping how water services are managed and delivered to meet both current and future needs. The consultation process will open in early 2025 with details to come.

