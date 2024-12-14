Waiau Update: Man Charged With Murder & Attempted Murder

A 77-year-old man has been charged with murder and attempted murder, following an incident in Waiau, Thames yesterday.

He will appear in Hamilton District Court today.

A person transported to hospital with gunshot wounds yesterday remains in hospital in a serious condition.

A post mortem on the deceased victim will be carried out today.

The 309 Road has reopened, however a scene examination at a property on the road is ongoing today and nearby residents can expect to see a continued police presence in the area.

Enquiries into the circumstances leading to the incident are ongoing.

