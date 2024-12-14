Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Waiau Update: Man Charged With Murder & Attempted Murder

Saturday, 14 December 2024, 8:32 am
Press Release: New Zealand Treasury

A 77-year-old man has been charged with murder and attempted murder, following an incident in Waiau, Thames yesterday.

He will appear in Hamilton District Court today.

A person transported to hospital with gunshot wounds yesterday remains in hospital in a serious condition.

A post mortem on the deceased victim will be carried out today.

The 309 Road has reopened, however a scene examination at a property on the road is ongoing today and nearby residents can expect to see a continued police presence in the area.

Enquiries into the circumstances leading to the incident are ongoing.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Treasury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 