Information Sought Following Manukau Assault

Counties Manukau Police investigating an assault outside the Manukau Institute of Technology would like to identify and speak to the person pictured, who may be able to assist with enquiries.

Police were called to Davies Avenue just after 2:20pm on Thursday 28 November after a member of the public was assaulted.

The victim was thankfully not seriously injured, but understandably shaken up.

If you have any information that could help our enquiries, please update us online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 241128/9446.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

