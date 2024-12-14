State Highway 8 Closed Following Crash - Southern
Saturday, 14 December 2024, 2:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
SH8/Lindis Pass Road is closed near Birchwood Road
following a crash.
The crash involved a vehicle and
two people, and was reported to Police around
12:40pm.
Two people are being transported to hospital
with moderate injuries.
Motorists are advised to avoid
the area and expect
delays.
