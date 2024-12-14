Update: Operation Poster, Policing Gang Funeral In Napier

Checkpoint, Operation Poster Hawke's Bay / NZ Police

Inspector Lincoln Sycamore, Hawke’s Bay Area Commander:

The Police operation associated with the gang-related funeral and burial of a prominent gang member in Napier today is continuing, as funeral attendees disperse from the Wharerangi Lawn Cemetery.

At this time we are reporting relatively few issues arising from the event. Earlier in the day there were three arrests for displaying gang insignia at various locations in Napier. Several other breaches have been noted and will be followed up. At Napier Tech clubrooms there were four arrests for disorder offences, with those arrested receiving dispersal notices in addition to disorder related charges. Another man was arrested on Douglas McLean Avenue for displaying gang insignia and being in breach of bail conditions.

Gang members have been generally compliant with the Gangs Act 2024 and where there have been breaches that have not been able to be dealt with safely, information has been gathered to help enable potential follow-up action. This has also been the case with some instances of traffic offending during the funeral procession, which will be followed-up.

Officers have been out across the city today to provide a visible presence on behalf of our Napier community. Our goal is to ensure members of our community are safe and feel safe.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Police appreciate the patience of the Napier community with traffic delays on our roadways during the funeral procession today.

Police will maintain a visible presence into the evening and overnight, and across the city tomorrow as mourners leave Hawke’s Bay.

If you have immediate concerns for your safety, please call 111. If you wish to report matters after the fact, contact 105 either online [1]or over the phone.

© Scoop Media

