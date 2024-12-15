Fatal Crash, Pukekawa
Sunday, 15 December 2024, 1:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died after a motorcycle crash on Morrison
Road, Pukekawa overnight.
The crash was reported to
emergency services at 5.35am today.
There do not
appear to have been any other vehicles involved in the
crash.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash
are under
way.
