Southbound Lane Of SH 6, Nokomai Closed By Crash - Southern

The southbound lane of State Highway 6 (Garston-Athol Highway), Nokomai is closed following a crash.

The crash, involving a car and a cyclist, was reported to Police at 12.10pm today.

The cyclist is reported to have suffered serious injuries.

Traffic management is in place and motorists are advised there may be delays.

