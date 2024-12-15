Southbound Lane Of SH 6, Nokomai Closed By Crash - Southern
Sunday, 15 December 2024, 2:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The southbound lane of State Highway 6 (Garston-Athol
Highway), Nokomai is closed following a crash.
The
crash, involving a car and a cyclist, was reported to Police
at 12.10pm today.
The cyclist is reported to have
suffered serious injuries.
Traffic management is in
place and motorists are advised there may be
delays.
