Name Release: Fatal Crash, State Highway 5 Whakarewarewa

Police can now release the names of the four people who died in a crash on State Highway 5, Whakarewarewa on Monday 9 December.

Three people in one vehicle died, and their names were:

- Amelia Rose Frost, aged 26, of Napier

- Ruben James Frost, aged 18, of Napier

- Tray-Dee Akuhata Wall, aged 20, of Rotorua

The fourth person who died was travelling in the second vehicle, was 50-year-old MaryJane Merehini Heke, of Rotorua.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash remain ongoing.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

