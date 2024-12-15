SH6 Nokomai Re-opens - Southern
Sunday, 15 December 2024, 4:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 6 (Garston-Athol Highway), Nokomai has
re-opened.
The southbound lane was closed following a
crash involving a car and a cyclist, reported to Police at
12.10pm today.
Police wish to thank motorists for
their patience while emergency services attended the
crash.
