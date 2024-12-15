Manuka Gorge Highway Closed Following Crash - Southern
Sunday, 15 December 2024, 6:57 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Manuka Gorge Highway/State Highway 8 is closed following
a crash.
The single vehicle crash, near Burma Road was
reported just after 6pm.
One person has been seriously
injured.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and
expect delays.
The Serious Crash Unit are in
attendance.
