All Accounted For In Oakleigh House Fire

Monday, 16 December 2024, 8:22 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

15 December

Firefighters from seven brigades have been working to extinguish a house fire in Oakleigh, south of Whangarei, tonight.

Fire and Emergency NZ's Northland District Manager, Wipari Henwood, says that all the occupants of the home are accounted for, but the house is a total loss.

The fire has been challenging for firefighters, with a steep driveway and a stand of bush at the rear of the property, which is close by a petrol station on State Highway 1.

It is likely to take several hours before the fire is completely extinguished, Wipari Henwood says.

An investigation into the cause of the fire has begun.

