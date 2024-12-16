Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Roads Blocked Near Tokoroa - Bay Of Plenty

Monday, 16 December 2024, 8:23 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Old Taupo Road is blocked between Wiltsdown Road and Matanuku Road near Tokoroa, following a truck crash this morning.

The driver is reported to be uninjured however the truck has rolled and is going to take some time to remove.

Police has also received a report of a second truck losing its load on Wiltsdown Road.

Old Taupo Road and Wiltsdown Road are currently being used as diversions from State Highway 1, so the blockages will impact motorists travelling on State Highway 1.

