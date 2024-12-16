Alleged Fraudster To Face Court For Up To $200,000 Of Offending

A prolific alleged fraudster who is believed to have conned multiple victims out of up to $200,000 worth of cash, goods and services has been arrested and will appear before the courts.

The 31-year-old man was located on Saturday at a Tauranga address. He was arrested and has been held in custody.

Police will allege that since June, he has defrauded 18 victims of between $120,000-$200,000 worth of vehicles, goods, services and cash.

Sergeant Sam Watson of the Retail Crime Unit says it is pleasing to put such a prolific offender before the courts.

“Offending of this type against individuals can be absolutely life-changing and destructive. There are few people who can afford to lose cash or goods worth thousands of dollars without feeling a significant impact.

“We hope it is reassuring to these victims and the wider public that he will now be held to account for his actions.”

The man is due to appear before the Tauranga District Court today.

