Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Alleged Fraudster To Face Court For Up To $200,000 Of Offending

Monday, 16 December 2024, 8:26 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A prolific alleged fraudster who is believed to have conned multiple victims out of up to $200,000 worth of cash, goods and services has been arrested and will appear before the courts.

The 31-year-old man was located on Saturday at a Tauranga address. He was arrested and has been held in custody.

Police will allege that since June, he has defrauded 18 victims of between $120,000-$200,000 worth of vehicles, goods, services and cash.

Sergeant Sam Watson of the Retail Crime Unit says it is pleasing to put such a prolific offender before the courts.

“Offending of this type against individuals can be absolutely life-changing and destructive. There are few people who can afford to lose cash or goods worth thousands of dollars without feeling a significant impact.

“We hope it is reassuring to these victims and the wider public that he will now be held to account for his actions.”

The man is due to appear before the Tauranga District Court today.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 