Easton Family Speaks Publicly For First Time Since Murder 39 Years Ago

For the first time since their father was murdered nearly four decades ago, the family of Arthur Easton is speaking out.

Patrick and Marie Easton, two of Arthur’s children, are calling on those holding onto information to do the right thing and come forward.

The Easton’s are private individuals but have chosen to release further information in the hope of bringing their family closure.

On Sunday 13 October 1985, a male intruder entered the Easton family home on Grove Road at 8pm.

Arthur and his two teenage sons confronted this offender in the hallway, leading to a violent altercation and ultimately the death of Arthur.

In October, Police announced as part of the reinvestigation into the case, a $100,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and successful conviction of the person responsible for his death.

Arthur was one of six children who grew up in Waitara, Taranaki before a career in telecommunications led him to Auckland with his wife and five children.

Marie described her father as a “good man with a great smile and sparkling blue eyes”.

“He was a good father and worked hard to provide what we needed.

“Fun was based around the simple things in life - going to the beach, barbecues, family and good friends,” she says.

“Dad was always interested in what we were doing and what was happening in our lives – he was always there to talk to.”

Patrick says Arthur was an intelligent man with a great sense of humour and strong values.

“He instilled in all of us a strong belief that we can succeed at what we set our minds to.

“He taught us to always do the right thing and he would have loved to see and be part of the lives of his eight grandchildren and soon to be five great grandchildren.”

Marie says their father’s death had been a struggle for the whole family.

“But what has kept us going is knowing that dad would have wanted us to look after each other, carry on and live good lives.”

Patrick says his father’s death “has sucked a lot of joy out of our lives”.

“We are here to ask for help, and to get justice for our father.

“We know there are people still out there who have knowledge that can help.”

“It would be such a relief to know that the person responsible for Dad’s death had been found and that we had a chance of justice for our father,” Marie says.

“I don't think we will ever fully recover from this but knowing who did this would hopefully give us some answers and some closure”.

“Please do the right thing and come forward.”

Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin, Counties Manukau CIB, says since the announcement of the reward, Police have received more than 20 calls and emails with information.

“The reward will remain in place until 24 January 2025.

“It’s not too late to come forward, our team is committed to finding the person responsible and holding them to account, so we can provide the Easton family the answers they deserve.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the team by calling 0800 GROVE 1985 (0800 47683 1985) or emailing directly to Operation.Grove1985@police.govt.nz

Information can be provided by updating Police online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 or by calling 105.

Please use the reference number 200520/4108.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

