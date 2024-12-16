Think About The Risks On The Water This Holiday Season

Maritime NZ and its Safer Boating partners are appealing for people to know the risks and be prepared before they head out on the water this holiday period.

Tragically, 17 people have lost their lives in incidents involving recreational boats or other water craft, in New Zealand during 2024. On average 18 people lose their lives on the water every year in avoidable incidents.

Maritime NZ’s Principal Advisor Recreational Craft, Matt Wood says, we do not want to see any more families in New Zealand mourning for loved ones due to incidents on the water.

"Last summer we had two dozen incidents reported to us, including some serious harm incidents, and sadly one person lost their life just before Christmas last year," Mr Wood said.

"Nearly every death on a recreational boat or craft is avoidable.

"We know over the last few years there have been significant number of incidents close to shore.

"Over the last 11 years 70% of the fatal incidents occurred within one nautical mile (1,852 meters) from shore.

"Just because you can see land, doesn’t mean you are safe.

"Our research has found people forgo wearing a lifejacket, and taking two forms of communication, because they believe they can safely reach shore by swimming if something goes wrong.

"It is too late to try to put on a lifejacket after you have been tossed out of your vessel and in the water."

Recent research by Drowning Prevention Auckland found just under 95% of people cannot swim 100m in a pool in less than five minutes. The number is even lower in open water.

"The environment along our coast, in our lakes and rivers is far more challenging than swimming pools," Mr Wood says.

"It will likely be choppier, swells and currents can take you away from land, the water can be significantly colder, and you are often not dressed for swimming.

"You may be able to swim well in a pool. However, if you are wearing layers of clothes, and in variable conditions, swimming becomes much more challenging.

"That is why it is important to wear a life jacket, so you can float, and have two communication options to call for help if things go wrong."

Anyone planning on heading out on the water over the summer period needs to prepare their vessels, ensure they have done a day skippers course, always wear a properly fitted lifejacket, take two forms of communication and check the marine weather forecast.

"We want you to have fun this holiday season, but we really want you to come home safely," Mr Wood says.

