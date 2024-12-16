Rangitīkei District Council Acknowledges Long-term Benefits Of Partnering With Neighbouring Councils For Water Services

Rangitīkei District Council will consult with the Rangitīkei community in late February, early March 2025 on its preference to partner with neighbouring councils to deliver drinking water, wastewater and stormwater in the future.

At the Thursday, 12 December 2024 Council meeting, Rangitīkei District Council agreed on its preferred water services delivery model under the Government’s Local Water Done Well initiative.

First preference: A multi council-controlled organisation (CCO) with Rangitīkei District Council, Whanganui District Council and Ruapehu District Council. In discussing this option, Council spoke to the benefits of working together with councils who directly border the Rangitīkei to develop a CCO that achieves economies of scale, with a local flavour. Second Preference: A multi council-controlled organisation with as many councils in the Manawatū-Whanganui region as possible. Councillors agreed the cost effectiveness of a larger multi council-controlled organisation should be put forward for public consultation. The importance of other councils in the region being aware that Rangitīkei are willing to work together was also recognised in discussing this option. Enhanced Status Quo: Maintain the current delivery model, in-house management. This is essentially how water services are currently managed in the Rangitīkei. Councils are legally required demonstrate this option as a baseline, despite it being unlikely to meet legislative requirements for financial sustainability.

In preparation for Thursday’s meeting, Rangitīkei District Council elected members and staff have been actively involved in internal review, regional collaboration and community engagement to understand the most viable path forward for water services in the Rangitīkei.

“The long-term sustainability of partnership with other councils cannot be underestimated. We are a small council who need to be smart and realistic about how we move forward.

“Central Government has strongly indicated that collaboration is a vital component of Local Water Done Well, and we as Council recognise working together will achieve the greatest efficiencies for the Rangitīkei,” Mayor Andy Watson says.

Rangitīkei District Council has considered all the options available in developing its preferred position, including continuing to manage water services in-house, developing a stand-alone CCO, and collaborating with neighbouring councils.

It is important to note Council’s indication of preference does not equate to a final decision. Rangitīkei District Council staff and elected members are eager to hear the perspective of the Rangitīkei community during consultation in early 2025.

“Rangitīkei residents deserve to have access to clean, reliable and sustainable water services for generations. It is incredibly important we get this right. Understanding the perspective of the community we serve is always a vital component of our decision-making process,” Mayor Andy says.

