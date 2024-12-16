Neighbours Assist Police In Interrupting Burglary

Vigilant neighbours assisted Police in interrupting a burglary and taking three people into custody.

Just before 8pm, Police were called by a member of the public who told Police they could see three vehicles had arrived at an address on Polo Prince Drive, Alfriston and were allegedly taking items from the property.

Counties Manukau Central Area Commander, Inspector Adam Pyne, says Police arrived quickly and blocked the driveway.

“Four offenders fled from the property with two attempting to drive off road to avoid Police.

“One vehicle has flipped on its side and the occupant was trapped until they could be extracted.

“Thankfully they were unharmed and were taken into custody.”

Inspector Pyne says another alleged offender fled into nearby bush but was apprehended by waiting officers.

“A search of one of the vehicles has also located a sawn-off air rifle under the passenger's seat.

“Thanks to a detailed and prompt report made by a member of the public, Police were able to swiftly locate these people and take this item off the street.

“If you witness any unlawful activity and it is happening now, please contact Police on 111 as soon as you can with as much information as possible.”

Three women, two aged 27 and one 45, and a 42-year-old man will appear in Manukau District Court today charged with four counts of burglary, unlawfully getting into a vehicle, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle and escapes Police.

