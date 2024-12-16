Fireworks And Open-air Fires Banned In Parts Of Otago

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has prohibited outdoor fires and fireworks activity in Central Otago, Naseby, and upper Waitaki from today until further notice.

During a prohibited fire season, no fires are allowed in the open and all fire permits are suspended.

Otago District Manager Phil Marsh says strong north-westerlies and a lack of significant rain over November have dried out these areas, and banning these activities is needed to avoid preventable fires.

Otago District fire zones (Photo/Supplied)

"Fireworks are well-known to start fires, especially in areas like Otago where we have mostly grassland valleys, scrubby hillsides and exotic forests," he says.

"Some recent fires in Central Otago and Waitaki became more serious because of high winds - for example, old burn piles reigniting, and fires spreading to surrounding vegetation.

"The wind makes them hard to contain, and it takes longer to make sure they’re really out."

All other areas in Otago are in an open fire season, which means people can light outdoor fires without a permit approved by Fire and Emergency.

However, coastal Waitaki, Strath Taieri, and Queenstown Lakes are expected to have restricted fire seasons by the end of this week.

A restricted fire season means anyone who wants to light an open-air fire needs a permit authorised by Fire and Emergency, which they can apply for at checkitsalright.nz.

Phil Marsh says areas around Alexandra and Cromwell have a lot of lifestyle properties which are surrounded by vegetation that could burn quickly.

"Naseby village is exposed to a very high wildfire threat practically every fire season, so we’re planning to get ahead of it this year," he says.

"We also had several fires in Otago this year that were started by fireworks - either through misuse or poor planning.

"The last thing we need is our firefighters tied up with lots of small, unnecessary fires, and then unable to respond if a significant wildfire gets started.

"If you’re thinking about having a fire, always go to checkitsalright.nz first and follow the guidance.

"It will tell you what the fire season is where you are, what conditions you need to comply with when lighting a fire, or if it’s permitted at all."

