Customs Seizes 28.5kg Of Methamphetamine In Abandoned Bags

Customs has seized an estimated 28.5 kilograms of methamphetamine after it was found in two abandoned duffle bags near the baggage carousels at Auckland International Airport over the weekend.

Customs officers conducting routine checks in the arrivals area noticed two bags that appeared to have been abandoned. X-rays showed some inconsistencies, and a positive indication by a drug detector dog led to the discovery.

On examination, Customs officers located a total of 14 methamphetamine packages in both bags that had been wrapped in four layers of black film, clear plastic wrapping, tea bag branded packaging, and clear plastic wrapping.

This amount of methamphetamine would have had a street value of up to NZ$10.7 million and caused up to NZ$29.9 million of social harm and cost to New Zealanders.

Customs Manager Auckland Airport, Paul Williams, has credited this seizure to the vigilance and determination of frontline Customs officers.

“This seizure has stopped a significant quantity of harmful drugs from getting into our communities, and will no doubt leave the criminals involved out of pocket for the Christmas season. Investigations are ongoing, so we are not ruling out any arrests.

“Customs is accustomed to the tactics organised crime syndicates used during the busy travel season. Whether it’s exploiting people to act as drug couriers or sending drugs within unaccompanied luggage to be picked up later by criminal accomplices, our officers are always on high alert.

“In addition to doing our best to facilitate law-abiding holidaymakers this busy travel season, Customs officers are also deployed specifically to look out for suspicious behaviour or baggage that led to the seizure over the weekend,” Mr Williams says.

Everyone can help play a role in protecting New Zealand’s border and communities from illicit drugs through keeping an eye out for suspicious activity.

You can raise this with a Customs officer at the airport or call 0800 WE PROTECT (0800 937 768) in confidence or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

