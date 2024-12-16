Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

The latest update on the HMNZS Manawanui response | 16 December 2024

Monday, 16 December 2024, 4:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Defence Force

In line with tikanga Māori and paying respect to Samoan cultural practices, a Karakia Whakawhetai blessing was carried out ‘clearing the way’ to conduct work on the HMNZS Manawanui / Supplied: NZDF
  • NZDF’s Senior National Representative for Operation Resolution, Commodore Andrew Brown said, “We have reached a key milestone in Operation Resolution with the arrival of the salvors’ tug and barge into Apia, Samoa, bringing the equipment for the recovery of the fuel and other pollutants from HMNZS Manawanui.”
  • While in Apia, the salvors are working through the necessary approvals and permissions from the Samoan government to allow the fuel and other pollutants removal to commence.
  • Commodore Brown said, “Essential engineering configuration changes and equipment preparation is underway, changing the barge from a cargo configuration to operational diving mode. While this work is progressing, the salvors are confirming locations for the barge’s anchoring system installations.”
  • “The NZDF has specialist engineering and dive personnel providing oversight and professional advice to the salvors. This response is complex and technical, and it’s extremely important we do a careful and thorough job.”
  • Once the work in Apia is completed this week, the barge will be towed to the location of Manawanui on the south west coast, Commodore Brown said. “Once the barge is in place with all the site and equipment preparations complete, work will commence on the fuel and pollutants removal.”
  • Commodore Brown said, “The weather, particularly at this time of year, will play a part in the removal process. Site, weather and sea limits have been set for anchoring and crane operations, barge set up and for diving. How long the operation takes will be very dependent on factors such as weather and sea conditions.”
  • In line with tikanga Māori and paying respect to Samoan cultural practices, a Karakia Whakawhetai blessing was held on Saturday afternoon. The blessing cleared the way and provided spiritual safety to those about to conduct work on HMNZS Manawanui.
  • The blessing was attended by senior Samoan government officials, local village matai representative and church minister, the Charge d’Affaires New Zealand, New Zealand High Commission representatives, and New Zealand Defence Force personnel. The barge was also blessed at sunrise that day.
  • Commodore Brown said, “The safe removal of fuel and other pollutants from HMNZS Manawanui is absolutely critical. New Zealand is determined to do the right thing as we know how important the coastal and marine environments are to the people of Samoa, especially those on the south west coast of Upolu.”
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, and access exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Defence Force on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 