Fireworks Banned In Mackenzie Basin And Ashburton Lakes This Summer

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has imposed a temporary ban on all fireworks activity in the Mackenzie Basin and the Ashburton Lakes from Sunday 15 December to the end of March 2025.

The Ashburton Lakes area includes Lake Clearwater, and Lake Camp.

Mid-South Canterbury District Manager Rob Hands says the ban is possible under Section 52 of the Fire and Emergency Act.

"It will prevent people from letting off fireworks in these areas as part of our ongoing efforts to reduce the risk of wildfire over summer," Rob Hands says.

"We know people stockpile fireworks from Guy Fawkes and like to let them off over summer, but right now the weather conditions are just too hot, dry and windy," he says.

"While some people might be tempted to celebrate holiday events with fireworks, the risk of causing a wildfire in the district is too great.

"It only takes one spark to start a wildfire. So please, leave your fireworks at home if you’re visiting Mid-South Canterbury this summer."

Rob Hands says the major wildfire at Pukaki Downs last year is still fresh in people’s minds, as are other significant fires in recent years, such as the one at Lake Ōhau in spring 2020.

"We are taking this step to limit the chances of large fires happening here again."

Last week, all of the Mid-South Canterbury District went into a restricted fire season, which means anyone who wants to light an open-air fire needs a permit authorised by Fire and Emergency, which they can apply for at checkitsalright.nz.

"Wherever you are in the country, if you’re thinking about lighting a fire, go to www.checkitsalright.nz to see whether any restrictions are in place before lighting up.

The temporary fireworks ban will be in place until 31 March 2025.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

