Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Two Youths In Court Over Dairy Robbery, Stolen Vehicles

Monday, 16 December 2024, 5:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have taken two youths into custody following an investigation into the aggravated robbery of a Northcote dairy last month.

The alleged offenders, both aged 16, have since been located and arrested separately.

Detective Sergeant Geoffrey Patterson, of Waitematā CIB, says the robbery occurred on Saturday 30 November just before 8.30pm.

“The youths allegedly arrived in a stolen vehicle and entered the dairy brandishing weapons.

“They are alleged to have threatened several store workers before taking a number of tobacco products and a cash register.

“Officers located one of the alleged offenders in the early hours of Friday 13 December in a stolen vehicle in Papakura and arrested them.

"The other was taken into custody this morning, in a separate stolen vehicle on the Southern Motorway, near Ramarama. Both stolen vehicles have been recovered for their owners.”

One of the youths will reappear in the Manukau Youth Court on 6 January 2025, charged with aggravated robbery, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, and unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle.

The other is scheduled to appear in the Waitākere Youth Court today, facing similar charges.

“We won’t tolerate this type of brazen, anti-social behaviour in our communities,” Detective Sergeant Patterson says.

“And we continue to use all the resources at our disposal to identify, locate and arrest those who do.”

As the matter is before the Court, Police are limited in making further comment.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, and access exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 