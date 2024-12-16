Two Youths In Court Over Dairy Robbery, Stolen Vehicles

Police have taken two youths into custody following an investigation into the aggravated robbery of a Northcote dairy last month.

The alleged offenders, both aged 16, have since been located and arrested separately.

Detective Sergeant Geoffrey Patterson, of Waitematā CIB, says the robbery occurred on Saturday 30 November just before 8.30pm.

“The youths allegedly arrived in a stolen vehicle and entered the dairy brandishing weapons.

“They are alleged to have threatened several store workers before taking a number of tobacco products and a cash register.

“Officers located one of the alleged offenders in the early hours of Friday 13 December in a stolen vehicle in Papakura and arrested them.

"The other was taken into custody this morning, in a separate stolen vehicle on the Southern Motorway, near Ramarama. Both stolen vehicles have been recovered for their owners.”

One of the youths will reappear in the Manukau Youth Court on 6 January 2025, charged with aggravated robbery, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, and unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle.

The other is scheduled to appear in the Waitākere Youth Court today, facing similar charges.

“We won’t tolerate this type of brazen, anti-social behaviour in our communities,” Detective Sergeant Patterson says.

“And we continue to use all the resources at our disposal to identify, locate and arrest those who do.”

As the matter is before the Court, Police are limited in making further comment.

