Fisheries NZ: Get the free rules app to keep your fishing legal

Fishery Officers conduct a recent patrol on the Wellington coastline / Supplied

If you’re fishing or planning to drop a line in the ocean during the festive season, the best gift you can give yourself is the free NZ Fishing Rules mobile app.

Many New Zealanders live near the coast, the marine environment is part of our national identity, and a huge number of Kiwis go fishing every year – for sport, enjoyment, and to get food for their whānau and families.

“The app has everything you need to know – daily bag limits, minimum legal sizes, any closures or restrictions and even biotoxin alerts,” says Fisheries New Zealand Director of Fisheries Compliance, Steve Ham.

The NZ Fishing Rules app can be downloaded from wherever you get your apps.

“Fishery Officers and Honorary Fishery Officers will be patrolling the coasts, boat ramps and at sea throughout the summer period to protect our shared fisheries and ensure they’re sustainable into the future.

“As well as catch and size limits, the app displays rules for the kind of gear you're allowed to use. These rules vary by species and area and do change from time to time, so it's important to stay up to date.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Having the app on your phone gives you the peace of mind of having the right information at your fingertips. Once downloaded, the fishing app will also work in areas where you don't have cell phone coverage. Fishers can also text free to 9889 with the name of the fish species and receive a text back with size limits and daily catch limits,” Mr Ham says.

Along with the fishing rules app, recreational fishers are encouraged to ask their local fishery officer or pop into their local office.

“They're there to help you. We want your fishing experience to be something to remember for all the right reasons, not because you hooked a fine. By following the rules you'll also be doing your part in keeping our shared fisheries sustainable so that future generations can also enjoy catching a feed of kaimoana.”

Fisheries New Zealand also reminds everyone that it is illegal to sell, barter, swap and buy recreationally caught fish and shellfish.

MPI encourages people to report suspected illegal activity through the ministry's 0800 4 POACHER number (0800 47 62 24).

© Scoop Media

