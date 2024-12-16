Mission Submission On The Principles Treaty Of Waitangi Bill

EcoMatters is keen to tautoko our wider community to submit on the Principles of the Treaty of Waitangi bill which is currently open until January 7th.

At EcoMatters, we acknowledge Te Tiriti o Waitangi as the founding document for New Zealand. We know it’s important for us as New Zealanders to look out for each other and act in ways that are fair and right, including upholding the mana of Te Tiriti o Waitangi and working in good faith with our Tiriti partners.

Right now, there’s a significant political bill being discussed, the Treaty Principles Bill. Maybe, like us, what’s being put forward in this bill and how it’s been created isn’t sitting comfortably with you. But making a submission feels too overwhelming or difficult, especially at this busy time of year.

That’s why this Wednesday 18 December, from 1.30pm, EcoMatters whānau and friends are coming together for ‘Mission Submission’, a drop-in gathering where we’ll be sharing kai and kōrero to support each other in how to make a submission.

Submissions don’t need to be lengthy or formal, but every voice will count, so please join us this Wednesday from 1.30pm, at our EcoHub, 1 Olympic Place, New Lynn. Bring a phone, tablet or laptop so you can submit on the day.

