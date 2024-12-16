Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Boardwalk For Baylys Beach Officially Open

Monday, 16 December 2024, 8:15 pm
Press Release: Kaipara District Council

The boardwalk extension at Baylys Beach is ready for the community and its many visitors, making the iconic west coast beach safer and easier to access.

The extension joins up to the original boardwalk constructed in late 2020, connecting pedestrian access to Baylys Beach and significantly improving accessibility with ramps and handrails. The boardwalk now spans around 200 meters, linking the beach to the carpark and providing a dedicated route for pedestrians. The completion of the boardwalk follows the installation of a new toilet block earlier this year.

A special event celebrating the completion of the project was held Friday 13 December after a busy few months getting the works completed in time for the summer season.

Kaipara District Council Mayor Craig Jepson acknowledged external funding helped make projects like this possible.

“We are grateful to be able to access the Tourism Infrastructure Fund (TIF) to complete this work. Baylys Beach, with its breathtaking west coast views and close-knit community, is a true treasure of our district. I am looking forward to seeing more locals and visitors be able to easily and safely access the beach.”

The art featured on the toilet block is by local artist Sean McDowell and was a community led initiative supported by a grant from the Creative Communities Scheme, creating a vibrant coastal look for this new facility. Another mural is planned for the decommissioned toilet block in early 2025.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Kaipara District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 