Boardwalk For Baylys Beach Officially Open

The boardwalk extension at Baylys Beach is ready for the community and its many visitors, making the iconic west coast beach safer and easier to access.

The extension joins up to the original boardwalk constructed in late 2020, connecting pedestrian access to Baylys Beach and significantly improving accessibility with ramps and handrails. The boardwalk now spans around 200 meters, linking the beach to the carpark and providing a dedicated route for pedestrians. The completion of the boardwalk follows the installation of a new toilet block earlier this year.

A special event celebrating the completion of the project was held Friday 13 December after a busy few months getting the works completed in time for the summer season.

Kaipara District Council Mayor Craig Jepson acknowledged external funding helped make projects like this possible.

“We are grateful to be able to access the Tourism Infrastructure Fund (TIF) to complete this work. Baylys Beach, with its breathtaking west coast views and close-knit community, is a true treasure of our district. I am looking forward to seeing more locals and visitors be able to easily and safely access the beach.”

The art featured on the toilet block is by local artist Sean McDowell and was a community led initiative supported by a grant from the Creative Communities Scheme, creating a vibrant coastal look for this new facility. Another mural is planned for the decommissioned toilet block in early 2025.

