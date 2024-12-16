Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Invested In Jackson Bay Road

Monday, 16 December 2024, 8:17 pm
Press Release: Westland District Council

Westland District Council understands there may be concerns among the community that the Council intends to “walk away” from the ongoing repairs at Haast Jackson Bay Road.

Transportation Manager Karl Jackson reassures the community that this is not the case.

“Spring weather in this area was wetter than normal and the weather event of 8 and 9 November reactivated the older slips along the bay section of this road, which is causing significant ongoing issues.

These slips first activated in 2016. After some time, and dry weather, the slips stabilised. When the weather pattern changes and becomes drier again, these slips will stabilise again.”

In the interim Council staff are investigating ways to keep this road open while ensuring safety for road users.

“There will still be times that the Council will need to close the road, and that is unavoidable, but we will endeavour to keep reopening the road when it is safe and practical to do so.

As with any road and emergency works, the Council is limited in what it can do by the availability of funding. This guides how we can respond to the situation.”

While our contractors continue to work on managing the slips, we appreciate the community’s patience and understanding.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Westland District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 