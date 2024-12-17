Fatal Crash, SH30, Rotoiti Forest, Rotorua

One person has died following a two vehicle crash involving a truck on State Highway 30, Rotoiti Forest, Rotorua District.

The crash was reported around 11:40am. One person was located deceased.

The Serious Crash Unit conducted a scene examination and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

The road was blocked but reopened around 2:50pm.

