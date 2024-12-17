Fatal Crash, SH30, Rotoiti Forest, Rotorua
Tuesday, 17 December 2024, 10:21 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a two vehicle crash
involving a truck on State Highway 30, Rotoiti Forest,
Rotorua District.
The crash was reported around
11:40am. One person was located deceased.
The Serious
Crash Unit conducted a scene examination and enquiries into
the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.
The road
was blocked but reopened around
2:50pm.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Using Scoop for work?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more