Crash At Waihaha, Western Bay Road, Taupo District - Bay Of Plenty

Police are attending a crash involving two vehicles on Western Bay Road, SH32, between Turangi and Taupo.

The crash occurred around 10am.

Three people have serious and moderate injuries and one person is trapped.

Emergency services are at the scene, including a rescue helicoper and the road is now closed.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area until further notice.

