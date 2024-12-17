Court Rules Systemic Failings In Bycatch Reporting

Greenpeace is welcoming a High Court decision that helps clarify how threatened marine species like the Antipodean Albatross can be better protected through accurate bycatch reporting and management, saying the case demonstrates the failings of the current privatised model.

In the case, taken by the Environmental Law Initiative (ELI), the High Court found systemic failings with the management and reporting of protected bycatch species in commercial fisheries, with ELI saying the ruling paves the way for the Department of Conservation (DOC) to set hard limits on the killing of protected species.

Greenpeace oceans campaigner Juan Parada says the case demonstrates the serious issues with the FishServe model, a centre piece of ELI’s legal case, where the government and the Ministry of Primary Industries allow the fishing industry to self-regulate and report on its own performance.

"Nobody wants to see protected dolphins, sea lions or seabirds killed in commercial fishing nets, and accurate reporting and strong management, free from fishing industry influence, is a valuable tool to help protect vulnerable marine life.

"For too long the government has bowed to pressure from the fishing industry leading to a lack of transparency around bycatch and the true cost of commercial fishing, from dead sea lions to Hector’s dolphins and Antipodean albatross dying in bottom trawl nets.

"To make the best fisheries decisions and protect the ocean for the future, we have to have the best information, shared openly across government departments and free from fishing industry influence. This looks like accurate reporting of bycatch, alongside action to enforce limits to protect vulnerable species from further decline.

"We commend ELI on its excellent work and welcome this decision that outlines the powers that the Department of Conservation has under the Wildlife Act and the Marine Mammal Protection Act.'

Greenpeace has been campaigning for years to keep the fishing industry accountable and get greater transparency around bycatch reporting, including calling for cameras on boats, so we have eyes at sea, and for this information to be publicly available.

