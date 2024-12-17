Update, Fatal House Fire, Hornby, Christchurch

The person who died following a house fire in Hornby on December 11 was 53-year-old Corrina Angelique Smith, or Angie to her friends and family.

The scene exam has been completed but the specific cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Initial investigations indicates that the fire was not suspicious and is being treated as accidental.

Our thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends at this difficult time.

Further enquiries will be undertaken to determine the cause of the fire, and the death will be referred to the Coroner.

