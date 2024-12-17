Police Appeal For Information In Elsdon Homicide, Porirua

Police are now treating the investigation into the death of Sean Remnant as a homicide.

On Sunday 1 December, emergency services were called to Kotuku Street, Elsdon to find a man with critical injuries after an assault. Sean later passed away in hospital a few days later.

Police are continuing to work through a range of information to determine what occurred. No charges have been laid at this stage.

We’d like to hear from anyone who has information, CCTV footage or dashcam footage around the Kotuku Street area that could assist with this investigation.

You can report information online through 105.police.govt.nz or by calling 105. Please reference file number: 241201/7304 Operation Croydon. Alternatively, you can report information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

