Serious Crash Blocks Mangakahia Road, Awarua - Northland

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on Mangakahia Road, Awarua.

The crash, involving two vehicles, was reported to Police at 3.12pm.

Two people have been injured and are being transported to hospital in a serious condition.

The crash has blocked both lanes of Mangakahia Road near Huka Road, and diversions are not yet in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and take another route.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and will conduct a scene examination.

