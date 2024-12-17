National Advisory: No Tsunami Activity Expected For New Zealand

Following further assessment of the magnitude 7.3 earthquake near VANUATU at 2024-12-17 2:47 PM New Zealand Standard Time, NEMA has confirmed that no significant strong currents or surges are expected for New Zealand. This follows the decision earlier that there is no tsunami land threat to New Zealand.

However, the public are advised to remain vigilant in beach and marine areas as some unusual currents may occur over the next few hours.

This is the final message relating to this event.

Note: Only messages issued by the National Emergency Management Agency represent the official warning status for New Zealand. Local civil defence authorities may also provide supplementary messages for their local area.

Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) messages do not represent the official warning status for New Zealand.

