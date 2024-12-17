Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

National Advisory: No Tsunami Activity Expected For New Zealand

Tuesday, 17 December 2024, 6:26 pm
Forecast: NIWA

Following further assessment of the magnitude 7.3 earthquake near VANUATU at 2024-12-17 2:47 PM New Zealand Standard Time, NEMA has confirmed that no significant strong currents or surges are expected for New Zealand. This follows the decision earlier that there is no tsunami land threat to New Zealand.

However, the public are advised to remain vigilant in beach and marine areas as some unusual currents may occur over the next few hours.

This is the final message relating to this event.

Note: Only messages issued by the National Emergency Management Agency represent the official warning status for New Zealand. Local civil defence authorities may also provide supplementary messages for their local area.

Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) messages do not represent the official warning status for New Zealand.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from NIWA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 