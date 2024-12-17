Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Two New Fire And Emergency New Zealand Local Advisory Committees For Bay Of Plenty And Manawatū-Whanganui

Tuesday, 17 December 2024, 6:45 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Fire and Emergency New Zealand’s Board has announced two new local advisory committees for Bay of Plenty and Manawatū-Whanganui and appointed their members.

Local advisory committees (LACs) are independent committees around New Zealand which provide advice with a strong local perspective to help Fire and Emergency understand communities’ needs and engage with them effectively.

"Ngā komiti tohutohu ā-rohe local advisory committees help us better support communities to reduce risk, prepare for and respond to emergencies, and recover quickly when they happen," Lucy Chamberlain, National Manager, Local Advisory Committees says.

"These two new committees’ first tasks will be to plan how to best engage and seek feedback from people and groups across their community about local needs. Engagement is expected to get underway in early 2025."

Eleven LACs have already been established, in Northland, Waikato, Tairāwhiti, Hawke’s Bay, Taranaki, Marlborough, Nelson-Tasman, West Coast, Chatham Islands, Southland and Otago.

Fire and Emergency is currently working to establish the Auckland LAC, with decisions expected before March 2025. Planning is underway to establish the Wellington and Canterbury LACs in the first half of 2025. This will conclude the national implementation.

The two new local advisory committees in Bay of Plenty and Manawatū-Whanganui will comprise eight members each, covering a cross section of both communities.

New local advisory committee appointments for Bay of Plenty and Whanganui-Manawatū

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Bay of Plenty: Soifua Pearson (Chair), Te Rika Tamara-Benfell (Deputy Chair), Sam Fellows, Clinton Naude, Mike Chapman, Georgia Mischefski-Gray, Jay Bocock, Carey Urlich.

Manawatū-Whanganui: Materoa Mar (Chair), Stefan Speller (Deputy Chair), Ross Brannigan, Bonnie Kuru-Whatuira (Brown), Paul Patel, Paul Sharland, Amy Valentine, Graeme Spiers.

Full profiles for each LAC member can be found on Fire and Emergency’s website.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Fire and Emergency NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 