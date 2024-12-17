Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Gene Bill Would Let The Genie Out Of The Bottle

Tuesday, 17 December 2024, 8:11 pm
Press Release: The Soil and Health Association of NZ

The Gene Technology Bill, which is scheduled to have its first reading in Parliament today, would rule a lot of genetic engineering techniques out of scope of regulation. This would mean many GE plants, seeds, microorganisms and animals could be released without any oversight.

“Changing the legal definition of GE doesn't make these techniques any safer," said Charles Hyland, chair of the Soil & Health Association. "Gene editing, rather than being precise, has been shown to result in numerous unexpected changes to DNA.”

“Therefore we need a precautionary approach to gene technologies in the outdoor environment, in our food, and for those technologies that involve heritable traits in any species.”

The Bill could mean that GE ryegrass or clover seed, for example, could be sold and sown without the knowledge of farmers, gardeners and their neighbours. It would be almost impossible to prevent the spread of GE plants, which can be spread via wind, insects and other vectors.

“We don't need GE in food or farming - we already have nature-based solutions to our problems,” said Philippa Jamieson, Organic NZ editor.

“Organic regenerative farming and growing practices result in lower greenhouse gas emissions, cleaner waterways, reduced soil erosion, increased biodiversity and more resilient ecosystems - there's no need to risk using GE,” she said.

"Our genetic engineering regulations are robust, protective, and must not be loosened."

