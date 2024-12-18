Person Found Deceased – Ranui House Fire
Wednesday, 18 December 2024, 8:38 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services were alerted to a fire at a home
address on Swanson Road,
Ranui at around 4.41am this
morning.
Tragically, a resident of the home was found
deceased inside.
At this stage, the fire is being
treated as unexplained and a scene
examination is being
conducted.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Using Scoop for work?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more