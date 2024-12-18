Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Person Found Deceased – Ranui House Fire

Wednesday, 18 December 2024, 8:38 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Emergency services were alerted to a fire at a home address on Swanson Road,
Ranui at around 4.41am this morning.

Tragically, a resident of the home was found deceased inside.

At this stage, the fire is being treated as unexplained and a scene
examination is being conducted.

