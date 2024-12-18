Police Investigating Suspicious Death, Napier

Police are investigating a suspicious death in the Napier CBD overnight.

At around 3.15am Police responded to a report of a person lying on the street near the intersection of Emerson Street and Hastings Street, Napier.

Emergency services responded to the location and CPR was performed on the person but sadly, they could not be revived.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed any incident in the area from around 2am. If you have information or CCTV or dashcam footage that could assist with enquiries, please go to 105 online [1]or phone 105 to make a report, referencing file number 241218/5045

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

