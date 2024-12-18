Fishery Officers To Inspect Blue Cod Catch During Marlborough Opening Weekend

Fishery Officers will be inspecting catch bags and bins all weekend as the blue cod season opens throughout the Marlborough region.

The daily limit per person is two, with a minimum size of 33cm.

Stuart Moore, Fisheries New Zealand District Manager, says the public can expect to see Fishery Officers on duty.

“Blue cod is a popular fish to catch by locals and visitors. We’ll be at the boat ramps and on the water throughout Marlborough, checking people’s catch. Following the rules will help keep blue cod sustainable into the future so that everyone can have the chance to put fresh kaimoana on the dinner table. Our advice is to fish for a feed because you don’t want to catch a fine.”

When catching blue cod, it is important to remember that along with the daily limit, they must be landed whole or gutted, unless the fish is eaten immediately aboard a boat. You cannot fillet blue cod and then claim it was the legal size.

Mr Moore says people planning to take blue cod need to understand another important rule.

“If you’re in the area and perhaps staying at a bach – the most you can have in your possession is two daily limits. And if you intend to take any of that fish home with you, the same landed whole or gutted rule applies – there are no exceptions,” says Stuart Moore.

Download the free NZ Fishing Rule mobile app for all the rules in your area. Once downloaded, it will work anywhere, including in areas where you cannot get mobile coverage.

People can also protect our fisheries by reporting any suspicious fishing to 0800 4 POACHER (0800 47 62 24) or poacher@mpi.govt.nz

For more information please email: FisheriesNZ_media@mpi.govt.nz

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

