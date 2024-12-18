Stories Of Puketapu Hapū Inspire Airport Look-out On Coastal Walkway Extension Project

Artist impressions of the mātairangi at New Plymouth Airport (Photo/Supplied)

Stories and legends of Puketapu hapū have come to life, with the installation of four pou (pillars) for the mātairangi (look-out) at New Plymouth Airport.

Part of NPDC’s Te Pae o Te Rangi Walkway extension project between Waitara and Bell Block, each of the pou were carved and installed at the end of last month. The next stage of the development is construction of a raised platform between the pou, to give visitors an elevated view from the mountain to the coast.

The first pou acknowledges the story of Rakeiora, the ancestor of Puketapu. The remaining three pou are Tamarau and Rongo-ue-roa and their story of Te Ātiawa, as well as Pani-Tīnaku, the atua of kumara, who’s mauri (life force/essence) travelled on the Tokomaru waka.

Pouwhakakaupapa / Project Manager Rangimokai Knuckey says the development is an excellent addition to the New Plymouth Airport space and a fitting welcome view for all visitors to Taranaki.

“It’s fantastic to have our hapū stories in the public eye and in such a prominent place,” says Rangimokai.

“Visitors to Taranaki will be able to learn more about our history and mana whenua.”

Master carver Kenny Trinder from Te Ātiawa carved the pou over a four-week period. He has practiced te toi wai whakairo (Māori carving) since 1998.

“It’s the first time I’ve carved something of this size and it’s a privilege and honour to have my artwork on display here,” says the 73-year-old.

NPDC Senior Infrastructure Project Manager Tracey Mitchell says it’s exciting working with Puketapu hapū and the New Plymouth Airport on the mātairangi project.

“The mātairangi is just one of the outcomes of the Council and hapū working in partnership on Te Pae o te Rangi project. It’ll be a high point - both figuratively and literally - for walkway users,” said Tracey.

The pou being installed (Photo/Supplied)

Papa Rerangi I Puketapu - NP Airport, NPDC and Puketapu hapū are collaborating on the mātairangi project, which is set to be completed in time for the for Te Matatini – the national kapa haka festival being held in Taranaki in February (February 25- 1 March). Visitors will be able to take in views of Taranaki and surrounding pā form the lookout.

The full extension project is being delivered in partnership with Manukorihi, Otaraua, Pukerangiora and Puketapu hapū and expected to be completed in 2027. Find out more about the project on our website npdc.govt.nz/WalkwayExtension.

Fast Facts

Section 1A of the Coastal Walkway extension is nearly completed, including 800m of the main concrete path, connecting paths and road crossings and upgraded car park.

Work on the next stage will extend the pathway through to the Brown Road/Tate roads’ intersection, and include four rest areas, smaller side paths and restoration of the waterways and land.

· The award-winning Coastal Walkway is currently 13.2km long, with the extension project stretching that to close to 23km.

· Planning for the Coastal Walkway began in 1997. Construction of the first 7km from New Plymouth’s CBD to the Waiwhakaiho River started in October 1999 and was completed in December 2001. The section from Ellesmere Avenue to Bell Block Beach was completed in 2014.

NPDC looks after 82km of walkways throughout the district and 68ha of coastal dunes.

© Scoop Media

