Do You Know How To Give Way In An Emergency?

(Photo/Supplied)

Emergency services in the Eastern Police District, which includes Hawke’s Bay and Tairawhiti are reminding members of the public how to give way to emergency service vehicles.

What do you do when you see, or hear, an emergency service vehicle responding under lights and sirens?

When you see an Emergency Service vehicle behind you engaged in urgent duty driving, which means lights flashing, and often sirens going, you are required by law to pull to the side of the road and stop as soon as soon as it is safe to do so. Once the vehicles pass you, you can resume our journey, but be cognisant of other vehicles on the road.

When seconds count, it can save lives.

“We’ve had recent examples where drivers don’t pull over to allow the Police vehicle behind them to pass,“ Senior Sergeant Caroline Martin says.

“This delays Police from being able to respond quickly to emergency situations”

“Please help us by allowing our teams to get to those in need, it might just save lives," she says.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand Hawke’s Bay District Manager Glen Varcoe says it is essential that emergency responders aren’t impeded in any way from doing their jobs.

“We don’t want to see our people delayed for any reason as it can be the difference between life and death for those we are trying to help,” he says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“It’s on us all of us to use and share our roads responsibly. That way we have the best chance to respond and assist whenever and wherever we are needed."

Hato Hone St John often encounters motorists who do not follow the road rules when ambulances and support vehicles are travelling under lights and sirens.

“When responding to an emergency, sometimes minutes, and even seconds’ count so please use your indicator and pull over when it is safe to do so. Please help us by allowing our team to get to those in need, so we can save lives,” says Jimmy Lovie, Area Operations Manager – Hawkes Bay/Central South District.

Top tips when an emergency services vehicle approaches with lights and sirens:

• You are required by law to pull to the side of the road and stop as soon as it is safe to do so. • When there is one emergency vehicle there is often another close behind, please take a brief pause before continuing. • If the lights and siren of the Police vehicle continue past you, you can resume your journey. • Make sure you check the road is clear before moving on. • Be cognisant of other motorists.

© Scoop Media

