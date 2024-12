Crash Blocks Centre Lane Of Southern Motorway, Epsom - Auckland City

Emergency services are responding to a crash on the Southern Motorway near Epsom.

The crash heading north, involving two vehicles, was reported to Police at around 2.42pm.

Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.

The crash has blocked the centre lane of the Northern Motorway heading north, near the Gillies Avenue off-ramp.

Traffic is backing up, and motorists are advised to expect delays or to delay their journey.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media