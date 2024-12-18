Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Fireworks Banned On Port Hills, Banks Peninsula And Kaitorete Spit This Summer

Wednesday, 18 December 2024, 3:17 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has imposed a temporary ban on all fireworks and sky lantern activity on the Port Hills, Banks Peninsula, and Kaitorete Spit from 12pm, Friday 20 December to 8am, 6 January 2025.

Canterbury District Commander Dave Stackhouse says the ban uses Section 52 of the Fire and Emergency Act to reduce the chances of a large fire getting started in those areas.

"Historically, fireworks have frequently been let off in these areas, especially in spots which are popular with holiday visitors," he says.

"We do have a history of large fires in this part of Canterbury, which is why we banned fireworks on the Port Hills and on Banks Peninsula last summer.

"That almost eradicated the number of fires caused by fireworks over the holiday period, so we’re doing it again this year, and adding Kaitorete Spit to the ban as well."

Dave Stackhouse says that the devastating fire on the Port Hills in February this year was not something he ever wants to see again.

"Unfortunately, we’re still expecting higher temperatures and westerlies over the next couple of months, which will keep drying out vegetation and contribute to the fire risk in Canterbury," he says.

"Fast-spreading grass fires are our greatest concern on the Port Hills and Banks Peninsula.

"It only takes one spark to start a wildfire, and that spark is preventable. We’re asking all residents and visitors to the region to help us keep Canterbury free of preventable fires this summer."

Last week, Fire and Emergency imposed a restricted fire season in the Canterbury District, which means anyone who wants to light an open-air fire needs an authorised permit, which they can apply for at checkitsalright.nz .

"If you’re considering undertaking any fire-related or spark-making activity, you need to go to www.checkitsalright.nz to see what restrictions are in place before you get started," he says.

