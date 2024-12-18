Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Have Your Say On Budget Policy Statement 2025

Wednesday, 18 December 2024, 4:55 pm
Press Release: The Finance and Expenditure Committee

The Chair of the Finance and Expenditure Committee is calling for public submissions on the Budget Policy Statement 2025. Submissions close at 11.59pm on Monday, 3 February 2025.

The Budget Policy Statement sets out the Government's priorities for the 2025 Budget. It explains the approach being used to develop the Budget and the broad parameters within which decisions will be made.

The Finance and Expenditure Committee will be holding a 45-minute hearing with the Minister of Finance on the Budget Policy Statement at 8.00am on Wednesday, 29 January 2025, followed by a 45-minute hearing with the Treasury on the Half-year Economic and Fiscal Update.

Tell the Finance and Expenditure Committee what you think

Make a submission by 11.59pm on Monday, 3 February 2025.

For more details:

Find more from The Finance and Expenditure Committee on InfoPages.
 
 
 
