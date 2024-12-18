Tips For Those Holiday Journeys To Stay Safe And Keep Cool

So long, farewell, haere rā, goodbye (and haere mai safely)

Christmas is upon us as well as… a helpful congestion predictor device for any trips you have planned: NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi’s (NZTA’s) holiday journeys traffic prediction tool.

It provides predicted traffic flows over the Christmas and New Year, based on previous years’ travel patterns. This is one way to avoid delays, or at least be pre-warned so you can build in extra time.

Holiday journeys traffic prediction tool: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/holiday-journeys/summer-holidays-2024

Which bits of Te Wai Pounamu get busy?

The occasionally busy sections of highway shown on the South Island map are: Wanaka, Queenstown, Geraldine, Timaru, SH1 between Ashburton and Christchurch, Arthur’s Pass village on SH73, Waipara north of Christchurch (key route to Picton, Nelson and Westport), the Lewis Pass itself west of Hanmer Springs turnoff, Murchison, Motueka/Riwaka (entrance to Golden Bay/Mohua) and SH6 between Nelson and Blenheim.

Most NZTA work sites will close from midday this Friday (20 December) to midnight on Sunday 5 January, with some resuming later in January.

“So once you have checked the holiday highway predictor and MetService for any weather warnings, there are a few other things to keep in mind to have a happy, safe trip,” says Nicole Felts, Journey Manager for NZTA.

The car and driver check

“We encourage everyone to check that their car is safe and warranted before heading off, keep your speeds down, drive sober, watch for signs of fatigue and share the driving on long trips. And always ensure you are safely buckled up, and all passengers.

“Check NZTA’s real-time traffic updates for any incidents or closures.”

Fire, fire

“Dry conditions continue in parts of the South Island, with Canterbury in a restricted fire season and parts of Otago already in a prohibited season. We encourage people travelling over summer to avoid putting hot objects, like car exhausts, near grass and vegetation, and to take care around any Fire and Emergency NZ controlled operations."

FENZ Canterbury Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FENZCanterburyDistrict/

FENZ Otago Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FENZOTAGO/

FENZ Nelson Marlborough: https://www.facebook.com/NelsonMarlboroughFENZ/

Tips for safe driving on your summer holiday

Allow plenty of time and take regular breaks to stay alert. Make the journey part of the holiday.

Be patient so everyone can relax and enjoy the holidays together.

Keep a safe following distance from vehicles in front so you can stop safely.

Drive to the conditions – whether it's the weather, the road you're on, the time of day or the volume of traffic on the roads.

Vehicle safety

Your vehicle must be safe to drive before you set off on your summer holiday.

Check that the Warrant of Fitness or Certificate of Fitness is up-to-date on any vehicle you plan to drive, including rentals.

There are basic checks you can do yourself, including: Tyres – minimum tread is 1.5mm but the more tread, the better the grip. Lights – check that all lights work so your vehicle is visible in poor light. Indicators – ensure all indicators work so people know which direction you are moving. Windscreen and wipers – check for wear and tear so you can see the road in heavy rain.



