Council Maintains Anti-fluoridation Position

On Wednesday 18 December 2024, Whangārei District elected members voted to seek an interim injunction staying the Director-Generals directive on fluoridation of water supply until the New Health NZ judicial review against the Director-General has been decided.

The alternate motion was presented at an Extraordinary Council Meeting and follows a decision made on 28 November 2024, where Council resolved to not fluoridate the Whangārei District’s water supplies as required by the directive from the Director General of Health.

The motion instructs the Mayor and Chief Executive to write to the Ministry of Health and request an extension to the date when fluoridation of Whangārei water is to start. If this is not granted then an injunction would be sought on the grounds that the potential harm from fluoridation makes it unlawful for the Council to implement it pursuant to section 23 of the Health Act 1956, and that on the balance of convenience, the risk of harm far outweighs any minimal possible benefit to oral health.

Mayor Vince Cocurullo, who voted in favour of the motion, believes that health education is the pathway to better dental health for our community, and that fluoridating water supplies would not achieve the desired outcomes.

“I believe we need to have a conversation with our communities about what’s really causing poor dental health. It’s the choices we’re making around sugar and unhealthy eating habits, and they start in our homes, within our families.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“We are asking the Director General of Health to sit down with us and discuss other ways to approach our dental health needs, rather than a blanket directive to fluoridate our water supplies, as Whangārei’s water supplies have never been fluoridated.

“We all want to see our communities have healthier outcomes – both within dental health, and within overall wellbeing. We believe in working together with the Ministry of Health this can be achieved.”

“It is likely that this matter could need to be addressed again in February 2025.”

© Scoop Media

