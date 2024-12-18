Get Two Amazing Events For One New Year’s Eve In Pōneke

New Year's Eve at Whairepo Lagoon / Supplied: WCC

Start 2025 in style with friends, whānau and fellow Wellingtonians with free entertainment, food, fun and celebrations at two major events in the city.

On Tuesday 31 December, head to the waterfront for live music, food trucks, fireworks, an earlier countdown for little kids, and the traditional one for the big kids at midnight.

The annual whānau-friendly free event will be based around the scenic amphitheatre at Whairepo Lagoon, with food trucks operating in Odlins Plaza from 5pm on the night.

Live music and entertainment starts at 8pm, with a kids’ countdown and short burst of fireworks at 9.30pm, and the year will end with a bang at midnight.

Meanwhile, in Courtenay Place, Wellington’s first free New Year’s Eve Carnival will take over the entertainment quarter to see in the new year with live music, DJs, entertainment, outdoor dining and dress-up events with prizes.

Brought to you by Courtenay Precinct with support from Wellington City Council, this multi-stage event will take over the streets of Courtenay Place, closing the area to vehicles from Cambridge Terrace to Tory Street, including Blair and Allen Streets.

Mayor Tory Whanau will open the event in Courtenay Place, then head to Whairepo Lagoon for New Year’s celebrations on the waterfront.

“We’re excited to kick-off the new year with two festivals that celebrates the spirit of our city,” says Mayor Whanau.

“With a carnival and plenty of entertainment, it’s a great way to ring in the new year with family, friends, and fellow Wellingtonians. We hope to see you all there!”

Greig Wilson, bar owner and member of the Courtenay Precinct Group, says the New Year’s Eve event is a celebration of the capital’s creative and culinary spirit.

“It’s been a tough year for all, but we want to celebrate all that makes Wellington the culinary and arts hub of New Zealand.

“We want to encourage Wellingtonians and visitors to come in, have dinner in the fabulous establishments down Courtenay Place, watch the fireworks, and if you’re up for it, continue to celebrate by eating, drinking, and dancing,” he says.

A number of roads around Courtenay Place will be closed to vehicles, and there will be large crowds coming to town, so please consider taking public transport, cycling, scooting, walking or ride share to events, and allow extra time for your journey.

There will be pedestrian crossing controlled phasing to allow crowds to travel easily and safely between the two events from Te Papa along Tory Street to Courtenay Place and vice versa.

For the Courtenay Carnival, check out courtenayprecinct.nz/new-years-eve and its Facebook page for more information about the event programme and maps, road closures, rubbish and recycling collections, weather related details, parking and ride share points, and visit metlink.co.nz for updates about public transport diversions in the area.

For more information about New Year’s Eve on the waterfront, visit the events page closer to the time at wellington.govt.nz/newyear for the full event programme and weather updates.

Visit metlink.co.nz for updates on public transport, visit Council's events section for more events and information over the summer, and wellington.govt.nz/street-event-closure for more details about road closures.

