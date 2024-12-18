Alex Crackett Announces Bid For Invercargill Mayoralty

Invercargill City Councillor Alex Crackett has today announced she will run for Mayor of Invercargill in the 2025 Local Government Elections.

In her third term as a councillor, Alex said she was excited and proud to put herself forward as the city’s next potential mayor.

“After almost 10 years serving my community and advocating for our city and our people, I know that I can lead our elected councillors and tackle Invercargill’s biggest challenges.”

“It’s time for a Mayor with energy, enthusiasm and experience. A Mayor who strengthens relationships with the entire community to make Invercargill the best place to live, do business, and raise a family,” she said.

Armed with substantial business acumen, Alex’s priorities as Mayor include rates affordability, urban rejuvenation, advocating for Invercargill & Bluff at a national level, and economic development - to name a few.

“My focus will include making sure we get the basics right, delivering planned projects on time and on budget and ensuring our city has resilient infrastructure for generations to come.”

She believes that it is through strengthening relationships at all levels of community - and government - that Invercargill can truly be made a better city - bright, sustainable, and inclusive of everyone.

“Invercargill is where my heart is. I am a product of our people - our communities. I grew up here. I am raising my family here. I am a ratepayer, just like those I’m hoping will elect me to lead our City into the future. The decisions we make at Invercargill City Council directly impact everyone who lives here - and I feel the weight of that responsibility. I’d be honoured to take that responsibility on board and continue to work tirelessly for Invercargill and Bluff’s future,” Alex said.

Her leadership skills are undeniable - currently co-chair of the Local Government New Zealand’s Young Elected Members Network, she also serves on its National Council, which has enabled her to forge connections and strengthen relationships with Central Government and other leaders throughout the country. During the last local government term (2019-2021), Crackett held the role of Chair of the Chairs group during a time when Invercargill City Council was navigating a Department of Internal Affairs Investigation - for which she was named as a finalist for the Institute of Directors Emerging Director Award.

Her passion for community service began long before she was first elected. “I initially got into local government after volunteering hundreds of hours in the community. It was people at the heart of the sector who pushed me to stand. It’s never been about me; it’s always been about the heart of our community,” Alex said.

She believes it is time for change, and that Invercargill wants a leader who reflects its people. “I believe the city wants to see a reflection of themselves - someone made for the people, by the people. Our community deserves a leader who represents the best of what Invercargill is and can be.”

“As your Mayor, I will continue to be a positive spokesperson for Invercargill. I will advocate for our city with energy and determination, and I will always be there for our community, even when others pull back. I’ve proven I’m committed, no matter what,” Alex said.

More information about Alex Crackett’s priorities as Mayor, and ways for ratepayers to connect with her, can be found at alexcrackett.com

