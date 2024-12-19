New Aspiring Directors Start Their CCO Board Internship

CCO board interns Sam Hastings (left) and Grace Hakaria (right). Photo credit Tauranga City Council. Photo/Supplied.

Two new aspiring directors to the Tauranga Art Gallery Trust and Bay Venues boards can’t wait to start their governance journey.

Following an extensive recruitment process, Grace Hakaria has been appointed Tauranga Art Gallery Trust board intern and Sam Hastings appointed Bay Venues board intern, as part of the voluntary Council-Controlled Organisation (CCO) Board Intern Programme.

The 12-month CCO Board Intern Programme is in its third year and aims to upskill talented individuals interested in governance, increase diversity on Tauranga City Council CCO boards and provide a pipeline of prospective board members in Tauranga and the Bay of Plenty region.

Mayor Mahé Drysdale says the CCO Board Intern Programme is an excellent opportunity for aspiring directors to bring fresh perspective to the board table and to start their governance journey.

“We’ve been truly humbled by the high-calibre nature of the thirty-two applications received for the third cohort of the CCO Board Intern Programme. We’re delighted to be welcoming Grace and Sam onto the Tauranga Art Gallery Trust and Bay Venues boards in a supportive and learning environment over the next twelve months.

“While Grace and Sam are interns, there is an expectation that they fully participate in board meetings and work collaboratively with all board members. In addition to being assigned a board member as their mentor for the duration of their time with us, Grace and Sam will also participate in a couple of professional development courses next year to help enhance their governance journey.

“We would like to thank Grace and Sam’s employers for their support during their time with us. It is great to see that support for both the interns and this programme.”

Board intern appointments:

Grace Hakaria – Tauranga Art Gallery Trust board intern

Tauranga Art Gallery Trust Deputy Chair, Wayne Werder says Grace brings a passion for inclusive community outcomes, a creative mindset and a strong Māori worldview.

“Tauranga Art Gallery Trust is a great supporter of the next generation of local governance leaders.

“We wholeheartedly welcome the opportunity to support Grace’s governance journey. Grace really impressed the selection panel with her intellectual curiosity and an inclusive approach to governance.

“It is such an exciting time for both the board and art gallery, and we look forward to mentoring and learning from Grace.”

Grace Hakaria, of Ngā Pōtiki (Ngā Ariki), Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki and Ngāti Raukawa ki te Tonga descent, looks forward to her governance career with the Tauranga Art Gallery Trust board.

“I am grateful to join the Tauranga Art Gallery Trust board during this exciting and transformative time for our city. The arts are vital to enriching our communities, and I am passionate about expanding access to the arts for everyone. I am excited to contribute to this meaningful kaupapa and embark on my governance journey."

Sam Hastings – Bay Venues board intern

Speaking about Sam’s board intern appointment, Bay Venues Deputy Chair, Julie Hardaker says, “Sam demonstrates a strong commitment to kick off his governance career and has a real passion for making a difference to his community.

“Diversity and inclusion are high priorities for Bay Venues, as we keep our community at the heart of our business, and Sam will bring some great new perspectives to the board table.

“With a strong financial, commercial and building background and a current role in the architecture sector, he will be a nice fit to the Bay Venues board and we look forward to building a great partnership with Sam over the next twelve months.”

Sam Hastings, born and raised in Tauranga and now with a young family of his own, wants to make a meaningful contribution to the future growth and prosperity of the city he calls home.

“I believe that Bay Venues play a crucial role in how people live, work and play in our thriving city. I have developed a real interest in effective city growth and really enjoy seeing the positive impact a great building or facilities can have on communities. I’m committed to contributing to our local community and see the internship as a fantastic opportunity to do so.”

Further information on Council’s CCOs and the CCO Board Intern Programme is available here.

